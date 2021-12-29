New Hyundai cars expected to be launched in 2022

- New-gen Tucson likely to be launched in the coming months

- Creta facelift expected to be introduced in the second half of 2022

Hyundai India had an eventful 2021 with the launch of the all-new three-row Alcazar and the sporty-looking i20 N Line. Come 2022, the carmaker is likely to introduce up to three models. While some are expected to be the refreshed facelift models, few are likely to get an all-new update. We tell you more about them.

New-gen Hyundai Tucson

The spy pictures of the new-generation Hyundai Tucson have been doing rounds of the internet for a couple of months. Expected to be introduced in the coming months, the Tucson SUV is likely to get a makeover comprising of new exterior styling, revamped interior, and a longer feature list. Hyundai gave Tucson its mid-life update last year along with BS6 powertrains. The SUV is currently available in both petrol and diesel engines whereas the latter is also equipped with a four-wheel-drive setup. To know more about the upcoming Tucson, click here.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

The Hyundai Creta facelift made its global debut last month. Already on sale in the Indonesian market, the changes on the Creta facelift are evolutionary rather than revolutionary. It gets the new ‘parametric-jewel’ design for the front grille, repositioned headlamp setup, and tweaked posterior. All in all, the Creta facelift looks fresher and sharper while retaining its imposing silhouette and stance.

Hyundai Venue Facelift

Hyundai India ventured into the sub-four-metre compact SUV segment in 2019 with the Venue. Since then, the model has managed to garner impressive sales for the automaker with a significant share in the segment. And to keep it relevant and at par with the competition, Hyundai India is expected to update the Venue with subtle cosmetic updates along with modern and latest features and you can know more about it here.