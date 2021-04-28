CarWale
    MG Motor India shuts Gujarat plant for seven days

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Jay Shah

    MG Motor India shuts Gujarat plant for seven days

    - MG Halol plant to halt operations from 29 April to 5 May

    - Waiting period on models up by two to three months

    MG Motor India has announced that it will shut operations at its Halol plant in Gujarat for seven days starting from 29 April to 5 May, 2021 to break the chain of Covid-19. The move was confirmed by Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India a few days back on social media platform. 

    Last month, the carmaker had stated that the delivery timeline for all its models across all variant options was up by two to three months. While MG cited increased demand as the cause for the delay, the ongoing global shortage of semi-conductors could also be a factor for delayed production. 

    Furthermore, MG hiked the prices of the Hector and Hector Plus SUVs earlier this month. This was the third price escalation by the company since the onset of the new year. To know the latest prices of the models, click here

    MG has also pledged to cover the Covid-19 vaccination cost for all its employees, details of which can be read here. In another news, MG showcased its first all-electric two-door sports car concept – the Cyberster that is claimed to have a range of 800km and a zero to 100kmph sprint time of three seconds. Likely to go into production sometime in the near future, you can read more about the concept here.

    MG Hector
    ₹ 13.18 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
