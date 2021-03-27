Morris Garages India announces free COVID-19 vaccination for its employees

- The vaccination offered by MG is voluntary in nature

MG Motor India has announced that it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for all its employees. The vaccination offered by the company is voluntary in nature and the company encourages all its employees to undergo the free vaccination drive.

Morris Garages is also encouraging its dealer partners, contractors and vendors to do the same. The vaccination drive will be over and above the company’s existing medical insurance policy. The carmaker will partner with relevant authorities at its Gurugram and Halol facilities as well as its regional offices to conduct the vaccination drive.

Earlier this year, MG donated five Hector ambulances to Nangia Specialty Hospital in Nagpur. These ambulances are custom-built at the company’s plant located in Halol, details of which are available here.