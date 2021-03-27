CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Morris Garages India announces free COVID-19 vaccination for its employees

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    845 Views
    Morris Garages India announces free COVID-19 vaccination for its employees

    - The vaccination offered by MG is voluntary in nature

    - The company is also encouraging its dealer partners, contractors and vendors to replicate the initiative

    MG Motor India has announced that it will cover the COVID-19 vaccination cost for all its employees. The vaccination offered by the company is voluntary in nature and the company encourages all its employees to undergo the free vaccination drive. 

    Morris Garages is also encouraging its dealer partners, contractors and vendors to do the same. The vaccination drive will be over and above the company’s existing medical insurance policy. The carmaker will partner with relevant authorities at its Gurugram and Halol facilities as well as its regional offices to conduct the vaccination drive.

    Earlier this year, MG donated five Hector ambulances to Nangia Specialty Hospital in Nagpur. These ambulances are custom-built at the company’s plant located in Halol, details of which are available here.

    MG Hector Image
    MG Hector
    ₹ 12.90 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • MG
    • MG Hector
    • Hector
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Peugeot 2008 SUV spied on Indian public roads
     Next 
    MG Motor India and Tata Power install EV charging station in Ludhiana

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

    ₹ 39.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    25thMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi New Q3

    Audi New Q3

    ₹ 33.00 - 44.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - March 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 12.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    MG Hector Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 15.24 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 16.13 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 14.91 Lakh
    Pune₹ 15.31 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 15.55 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 14.48 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 15.42 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 14.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 14.22 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Morris Garages India announces free COVID-19 vaccination for its employees