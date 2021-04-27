CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Hyundai Staria - Now in pictures

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    201 Views
    Hyundai Staria - Now in pictures

    The Hyundai Staria recently broke cover with the Korean carmaker releasing teasers of the same. Its production version will replace the globally popular H1/Starex MPV. Whether it makes it to India or not is a different story altogether, and there's no confirmation about its launch in India yet. But do take a look at the pictures of this people mover with a unique styling and versatile cabin.

    Left Rear Three Quarter

    Apart from the technical specifications and feature highlights revealed by Hyundai, these images give us a sneak preview of the upcoming Staria MPV.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    And design-wise, it does look somewhat like a spaceship, especially from the front. It portrays some of the very neat styling traits eventually giving it an oddball appearance.

    Grille

    It measures 5,253mm in length, 1,997mm in width, and 1,990mm in height. For reference, that's longer, wider, and taller than the Carnival MPV which is offered by Kia in India.

    Dashboard

    As a result, there's obviously more space inside its cabin which has also enabled the carmaker to offer the Staria with multiple seating options.

    Dashboard

    Interestingly, Hyundai says there will be select variants that will sport seats that can automatically adjust according to a person's body weight.

    Second Row Seats

    Another highlight which we reckon will be useful for this big car is its in-cabin speakers. These will help the driver to communicate with rear-seat passengers.

    Front Row Seats

    In terms of safety, six airbags, parking sensors, forward collision avoidance assist, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, ABS with EBD, ESC, and rear occupant alert are a standard part of the equipment.

    Third Row Seats

    Now, as it's seen globally, such cars are known for their utility factor and hence, the Staria will also be available as a cargo variant. It will offer up to 5,000 litres of cargo space.

    Front Row Seats

    Engine options for the Staria will be two engines that will be shared with the Carnival. These include a 197bhp 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 268bhp 3.5-litre V6 petrol mill.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Both the engine options will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the diesel will also get an optional six-speed manual gearbox.

    Left Rear Three Quarter
    • Hyundai Staria
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Tiago Victory Yellow colour discontinued

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Hyundai Staria - Now in pictures