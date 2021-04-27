Hyundai Staria - Now in pictures

The Hyundai Staria recently broke cover with the Korean carmaker releasing teasers of the same. Its production version will replace the globally popular H1/Starex MPV. Whether it makes it to India or not is a different story altogether, and there's no confirmation about its launch in India yet. But do take a look at the pictures of this people mover with a unique styling and versatile cabin.

Apart from the technical specifications and feature highlights revealed by Hyundai, these images give us a sneak preview of the upcoming Staria MPV.

And design-wise, it does look somewhat like a spaceship, especially from the front. It portrays some of the very neat styling traits eventually giving it an oddball appearance.

It measures 5,253mm in length, 1,997mm in width, and 1,990mm in height. For reference, that's longer, wider, and taller than the Carnival MPV which is offered by Kia in India.

As a result, there's obviously more space inside its cabin which has also enabled the carmaker to offer the Staria with multiple seating options.

Interestingly, Hyundai says there will be select variants that will sport seats that can automatically adjust according to a person's body weight.

Another highlight which we reckon will be useful for this big car is its in-cabin speakers. These will help the driver to communicate with rear-seat passengers.

In terms of safety, six airbags, parking sensors, forward collision avoidance assist, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, ABS with EBD, ESC, and rear occupant alert are a standard part of the equipment.

Now, as it's seen globally, such cars are known for their utility factor and hence, the Staria will also be available as a cargo variant. It will offer up to 5,000 litres of cargo space.

Engine options for the Staria will be two engines that will be shared with the Carnival. These include a 197bhp 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 268bhp 3.5-litre V6 petrol mill.

Both the engine options will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the diesel will also get an optional six-speed manual gearbox.