    Five carmakers to develop next-gen vehicle communication devices

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    808 Views
    Suzuki Motor Corporation, Subaru Corporation, Daihatsu Motor Co. Ltd., Toyota Motor Corporation and Mazda Motor Corporation have announced to jointly produce common technical specifications for next-generation communication devices which will be used in all cars.

    Suzuki, Subaru, Daihatsu and Mazda to combine their connected car technologies into Toyota’s base vehicle communication technology to develop next generation connected cars technology and it will have common vehicle specification for vehicles, networks and device centres.

    The companies aim to have a next generation common in-car communication device as well as one cloud server for cars produced by the brands as well as other automakers if they would like to use it. Having the same technical specifications for all the communication devices and one cloud server, the vehicle system devices will communicate effectively with other cars and even customers would benefit from this common ecosystem.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The co-operative undertaking has an objective to promote connected services and communication systems that would link to cars and society with a new approach, value and services. This uniform connected car system is said to make car travel and connected services safer and more convenient.

    A vehicle communication device is one of the basic features in any connected car and these companies are said to provide the vehicle communication devices as early as possible. Moreover, as a cooperative domain, these companies are assured to have greater efficiency and quicker production of the vehicle communication devices.

    Infotainment System

    Suzuki and Toyota have been in India for decades and both the companies have the infrastructure and aftersales service network in the country. Suzuki is one of the largest carmakers in India, hence this jointly developed connected car technology is likely to offer India spec cars from these manufacturers. However, the companies have not given any date of the product announcement.

    • Toyota
    • Suzuki
    • Mazda
    • Subaru
    Popular Videos

