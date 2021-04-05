MG Cyberster concept images unveiled; claims 800km range

MG has revealed the images of the Cyberster concept all-electric sportscar ahead of its global debut in Shanghai Auto Show later this month. This car might remind you of some science-fiction films, but it is real and will go into production. Besides, the reveal of the Cyberster indicates the future course of Morris Garages.

MG Cyberster is said to achieve a 0-100kmph time in less than three seconds and has a claimed 800km of range. It will also have 5G interconnectivity. Inside, it features a gaming controller inspired steering wheel. Additionally, there are two-bucket seats, called ‘zero gravity seats.’

Inspired by the MG B roadster, this sports car has an ultramodern look. Moreover, MG has given the Cyberster the round-shaped ‘magic eye’ LED headlamps that open when switched on. The rear end gets Union-Jack like LED taillamps. Besides, there are some LED strips on the lowermost part of the sports car that MG calls the laser belt.