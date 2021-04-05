CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Cyberster concept images unveiled; claims 800km range

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    1,920 Views
    MG Cyberster concept images unveiled; claims 800km range

    MG has revealed the images of the Cyberster concept all-electric sportscar ahead of its global debut in Shanghai Auto Show later this month. This car might remind you of some science-fiction films, but it is real and will go into production. Besides, the reveal of the Cyberster indicates the future course of Morris Garages.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    MG Cyberster is said to achieve a 0-100kmph time in less than three seconds and has a claimed 800km of range. It will also have 5G interconnectivity. Inside, it features a gaming controller inspired steering wheel. Additionally, there are two-bucket seats, called ‘zero gravity seats.’ 

    Rear View

    Inspired by the MG B roadster, this sports car has an ultramodern look. Moreover, MG has given the Cyberster the round-shaped ‘magic eye’ LED headlamps that open when switched on. The rear end gets Union-Jack like LED taillamps. Besides, there are some LED strips on the lowermost part of the sports car that MG calls the laser belt.

    • MG
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra retails 16,700 passenger vehicles in March 2021
     Next 
    Hyundai Alcazar spotted with castle theme camouflage ahead of global debut

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Volkswagen T-Roc

    Volkswagen T-Roc

    ₹ 21.35 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Citroen C5 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    ₹ 28.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 7th April 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Cyberster concept images unveiled; claims 800km range