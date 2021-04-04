CarWale
    Hyundai Alcazar spotted with castle theme camouflage ahead of global debut

    Nikhil Puthran

    - Hyundai culminates durability testing for the upcoming Alcazar SUV

    - The vehicle is believed to have undergone testing over rough roads, highways, and hilly terrain 

    Late in March 2021, Hyundai revealed the design sketches of the Alcazar seven-seat SUV. This time around, the company has introduced a sneak peek video featuring a heavily camouflaged version of the Alcazar, which has completed its durability test. Interestingly, the camouflaged vehicle features a unique castle theme that conveys that this fortress has been built to last. Hyundai claims that the upcoming Alcazar SUV has undergone testing over rough roads, highways, and hilly terrain. Moreover, it is believed that the vehicle has also surpassed challenging weather conditions. 

    The upcoming Hyundai Alcazar will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options. Mechanically, the upcoming SUV is expected to be offered with two petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol engine options might include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated, and a 1.4-litre turbo. The diesel option might be a 1.5-litre unit. The engines are expected to be offered in either six-speed manual or automatic combinations. 

    The Alcazar SUV is based on the Hyundai Creta, however it is expected to get revised exterior styling elements along with new feature updates. The vehicle is expected to get a new posterior design, which includes redesigned LED tail lights with a chrome strip running between them. Additionally, the vehicle will feature Alcazar lettering on the boot lid and a contrast coloured faux skid plate. To learn more about the expected feature highlights, click here.

    Honda announces discount offers for April 2021

