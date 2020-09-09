MG Gloster to get blind spot detection and front collision warning system

- MG Gloster’s new features will be a part of ADAS

- The model will be launched in the festive season this year

Ahead of the launch of the MG Gloster, new details of the full-size SUV have been revealed. The rival to the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq petrol will feature blind-spot detection and front collision warning system.

The two new features in the MG Gloster will be a part of the model’s Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Also, on offer will be the radar-guided cruise control, distance assist, and auto park function. The fourth product from the brand in India will also feature connected car technology.

Previous spy images of the MG Gloster have revealed a majority of the features the model will receive inside-out, details of which are available here. Under the hood, the model is expected to arrive with a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired to six-speed manual and automatic transmissions.