Kia Sonet Vs Ford EcoSport: Spec Comparison

The Kia Sonet will be launched in India on 18 September, details of which are available here. While we are still a few days away from the launch, we analyse how the sub-four metre SUV from the Korean automobile manufacturer stacks up against the competition in terms of specifications and features. This time, the Kia Sonet is up to face the Ford EcoSport.

Exterior

On the outside, the Ford EcoSport receives HID projector headlamps, LED DRLs, sunroof, 16-inch alloy wheels, puddle lamps on ORVMs, and fog lights.

Feature highlights of the Kia Sonet include full LED headlamps, LED DRLs, projector fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lights, rear diffuser, sunroof, and red accents on various parts.

Interior

Inside, the Ford EcoSport comes equipped with a nine-inch Sync 3 infotainment system, push-button start, cruise control, paddle shifters, and TPMS. Safety features on the model include six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ESC, and TCS.

The interiors of the Kia Sonet get a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connectivity, LED sound mood lighting, wireless charging with cooling function, ventilated front seats, drive and traction modes, push-button start, TPMS, and an air purifier. The model will be offered with safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS with EBD, VSM, HAS, front and rear parking sensors, and brake assist.

Engine

The Ford EcoSport is available with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former is capable of producing 121bhp and 149Nm of torque while the latter produces 99bhp and 215 Nm of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is offered on both the variants, while the petrol version also receives the option of a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

The Kia Sonet will be offered with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission that produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 117bhp and 172Nm of torque, which will be available with a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. Also on offer will be a 1.5-litre diesel engine along with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit. The former will be capable of producing 97bhp and 240Nm of torque while the latter will be tuned to produce 113bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Conclusion

The Kia Sonet offers a range of additional features over the Ford EcoSport, as well as more engine and gearbox options. The latter is priced between Rs 9.60 lakh and Rs 14.10 lakh, while the former is expected to be priced between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 12 lakh. We will hold our verdict until the launch of the Sonet next week. Stay tuned for updates.