MG Gloster spied with second row captain seats

Earlier this month, select feature details of the MG Gloster were leaked, details of which are available here. Now, new spy images give us a look at the interior of the full-size SUV, ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place in the festive season this year.

As seen in the spy images, the MG Gloster will be equipped with captain seats for the second row. A few other notable features include dual-tone upholstery (brown and black), diamond stitching, contrast white stitching for the black upholstery, two-piece front arm-rest with storage, and multi-zone climate control.

Under the hood, the MG Gloster is expected to be offered with the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines. Transmission options may include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. Once launched, the Gloster will rival the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Isuzu MU-X, and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq petrol.