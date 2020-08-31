CarWale
    • Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai now offering discounts on car spares and accessories

    Ninad Ambre

    Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai Motors India have recently introduced a Hyundai Mobility Membership Program. This will be launched in the country in a phased manner, and aims to make Hyundai Genuine Accessories more accessible with additional discounts at offer.

    Mobis India Limited is the carmaker's high-quality automotive parts and accessories supplier. It has strategically partnered with the manufacturer to come up with these attractive offers during these unprecedented times of the COVID-19 outbreak. Hyundai car owners can avail all of these benefits through iOS and Android apps on their smartphones. 

    What's more, this strategic partnership also came up with a collection of 'Kavach accessories' to safeguard Hyundai car owners from the Coronavirus pandemic. These include a temperature gun, a humidifier and a vacuum cleaner. All of these can be bought from any Hyundai dealership across India.

