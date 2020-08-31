CarWale
    Nikhil Puthran

    Skoda Enyaq iV to be unveiled tomorrow

    - First Skoda to be based on the MEB platform 

    - Skoda’s first pure electric vehicle 

    Skoda’s all-electric SUV, the Enyaq iV will be officially revealed in Prague tomorrow. Recently, the Czech car manufacturer had teased the new full-LED matrix headlights of the upcoming vehicle. The vehicle will get a familiar Skoda design which has evolved over the last 18 months, and is present on the rest of the line-up, like the Scala and the Kamiq. The upcoming Enyaq iV will additionally include crystalline elements incorporated into the headlight design. Also, the vehicle will feature finely-drawn daytime running lights with subtle lashes, and the new hexagonal shaped main LED modules.

    Skoda Karoq Tail Light/Tail Lamp

    The Enyaq iV will be the first Skoda to be based on the MEB platform. Back in July, Skoda revealed the interior design with its individual ‘Design Selections’, featuring modern living environments. The ‘Design Selections’ replace the previous equipment lines, and now feature natural, sustainably produced, and recycled materials. The company offers structured option packages in various themes, with separate options available for all models. Due to the absence of a central tunnel, the front space is used to offer additional storage compartment beneath the centre console, which is arranged over several levels. The electric SUV gets a 13-inch central screen, new head-up display and augmented reality, sustainable with the use of natural and recycled materials.

    Skoda Karoq Dashboard

    The example of one of the ‘Design Selections’ includes seat covers that are made of 40 per cent new wool and bear the Woolmark Company’s seal. The remaining 60 per cent of the blend is polyester, obtained from recycled PET bottles. The Skoda Enyaq iV will offer a boot capacity of 585-litres. 

    More details about the Skoda Enyaq iV be known tomorrow. 

