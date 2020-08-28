MG Gloster to feature ventilated front seats; details leaked

- MG Gloster to be launched during the festive season

- The model could be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines

MG Motor India will launch the Gloster full-size SUV later this year during the festive season. Ahead of its price reveal, sources in the know have shared features of the upcoming model, which will receive ventilated seats and much more.

On the outside, feature highlights of the MG Gloster will include a large silver grille with three slats, full LED headlamps, fog lights, chrome accent on the skid plate, 21-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, dual-tone rear bumper with integrated black diffuser, quad exhaust tips, Gloster lettering on the boot lid, LED tail lights and a rear washer and wiper.

Inside, the MG Gloster will come equipped with a flat-bottom steering wheel, steering mounted controls, cruise control, large touchscreen infotainment system, iSmart connectivity, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cup holders, hill descent control, traction control, parktronic assist, shift-on-fly 4WD system, drive modes, ventilated front seats, engine start-stop button and electronic parking brake with auto-hold function.

The MG Gloster is expected to be offered with a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic unit. Upon launch, the Gloster will rival the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MU-X and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq petrol.