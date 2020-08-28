Kia Sonet arrives at dealerships ahead of launch in September

- Kia Sonet was unveiled earlier this month

- Bookings for the model have commenced for an amount of Rs 25,000

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place next month, the Kia Sonet has begun arriving at local dealerships in India. Images shared on the web reveal a Sonet parked at a dealer facility. The unit seen in the images here is the top-end GT Line trim powered by the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Finished in a shade of Beige Gold, the Kia Sonet features the signature tiger-nose grille, LED headlamps, projector fog lights, 16-inch alloy wheels, silver roof rails, LED tail lights, black rear diffuser, shark-fin antenna and rear wiper.

Inside, the Kia Sonet comes equipped with a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, flat-bottom steering wheel with steering mounted controls, black interior theme, wireless charging with cooling function, automatic climate control, fully digital instrument console, sound mood lighting and a sunroof.

Powertrain options on the Kia Sonet will include a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit, producing 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor mated to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit producing 117bhp and 172Nm of torque. Also on offer will be a 1.5-litre diesel mill, available in two states of tune. The variant with a six-speed manual gearbox will produce 97bhp and 240Nm of torque while the variant with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit will produce 112bhp and 250Nm of torque.

