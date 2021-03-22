MG cars waiting period stretches up to three months

- Delivery of all models delayed by two to three months

- MG attributes increased demand for the delay

MG Motor India has announced that the waiting period for all its models has now gone up to two to three months. This time frame applies to all the variants of the MG Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV, and the Gloster. While MG cites increased demand as the cause, the ongoing shortage of semi-conductors could also be one of the reasons for delayed production.

MG entered the Indian automobile market in 2019 with the Hector SUV. Since then, the carmaker has followed the SUV philosophy to further penetrate and cement its position in India. It launched the Hector Plus, ZS EV, and the full-size Gloster SUV to keep enticing the buyers. Come 2021, the Hector, Hector Plus, and the ZS EV were updated with minor but much-needed cosmetic and features.

The 2021 MG Hector now gets bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless smartphone charging, ventilated front seats, dual-tone beige and black upholstery, Hinglish (Hindi+English) voice commands for the infotainment system, revised front grille, tweaked rear profile, and the convenience of a CVT gearbox. To know more about the updated Hector, click here.

The ZS EV also received the upgraded infotainment system with 35 Hinglish voice commands, increased ground clearance, and five-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels with a revised aspect ratio of 55mm. To read about the 2021 ZS EV, click here.

The Gloster is the first SUV in its segment to be equipped with level one ADAS giving strong competition to the Ford Endeavour and the Toyota Fortuner. MG manages to retail 3,000 to 4,000 units of the full-size SUV every month adding to the overall healthy sales accumulated by the younger siblings.