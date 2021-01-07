CarWale
    MG Hector facelift launched in India; prices start at 12.90 lakh

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The MG Hector facelift receives cosmetic updates to the exterior

    - The model is now available with Hinglish voice commands

    Morris Garages India has launched the Hector facelift in the country, with prices starting at Rs 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is offered in four variants. Launched in India in June 2019, this is the first comprehensive update for the Hector SUV.

    On the outside, the new MG Hector facelift receives a redesigned front bumper, new grille, new alloy wheels, and a refreshed rear profile. The interiors of the model are now equipped with features such as ventilated front seats, wireless charging, dual-tone beige and black upholstery, and leather seats. The model also gets Hinglish voice commands, details of which are available here.

    Engine options on the 2021 MG Hector facelift include the same 1.5-litre petrol motor, 1.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor, and the 2.0-litre diesel motor. A six-speed manual transmission is standard while a DCT unit is offered exclusively with the petrol mill. In India, the MG Hector facelift rivals the Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta, and the Kia Seltos.

    The following are the variant-wise prices for the 2021 MG Hector facelift (ex-showroom, all India):

    Petrol:

    2021 Hector facelift Petrol Style MT: Rs 12.90 lakh

    2021 Hector facelift Petrol Super MT: Rs 13.89 lakh 

    2021 Hector facelift Petrol-hybrid Style MT: Rs 14.40 lakh

    2021 Hector facelift Petrol-hybrid Smart MT: Rs 15.66 lakh

    2021 Hector facelift Petrol Smart DCT: Rs 16.42 lakh

    2021 Hector facelift Petrol-hybrid Sharp MT: Rs 17 lakh

    2021 Hector facelift Petrol Sharp DCT: Rs 18 lakh

    Diesel:

    2021 Hector facelift Diesel Style MT: Rs 14.21 lakh

    2021 Hector facelift Diesel Super MT: Rs 15.31 lakh

    2021 Hector facelift Diesel Smart MT: Rs 16.92 lakh

    2021 Hector facelift Diesel Sharp MT: Rs 18.33 lakh

