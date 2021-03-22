Jaguar I-Pace to be launched in India tomorrow

- Expected to offer a WLTP range of 470km

- Offered in 12 exterior colour options

Jaguar Land Rover will be launching its much-awaited first pure-electric, the I-Pace in India tomorrow. Earlier slated to be launched on 9 March, the launch was delayed by a few weeks and then scheduled for 23 March. The bookings for the SUV began way back in November 2020 and the deliveries are slated to commence soon after the price announcement. The I-Pace can be had in three trims – S, SE, and HSE.

The talking point of the I-Pace are the two electric motors that are powered by a 90kWh battery pack with a combined power output of 389bhp and 696Nm of peak torque. The claimed zero to 100kmph sprint time is an astonishing 4.8 seconds. Initially, customers will be offered complimentary services like a five-year service package, roadside assistance, and a 7.4kW AC wall-mount charger. It will be capable of offering a range of 470km (WLTP-rated) on a single charge.

The exterior design of the I-Pace is unmistakably Jaguar with the rectangular single-piece front grille flanked by twin-pod LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs. The sloping roof, raked windshield, sleek LED tail lamps, 22-inch alloy wheels, and the muscular haunches lend the I-Pace its SUV-ish stance. The cabin highlights include a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system, and a 10.5-litre centre console storage space.

The I-Pace is offered in a choice of 12 exterior shades - Fuji White, Caldera Red, Santorini Black, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Borasco Grey, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Farallon Pearl Black, and Aruba. To know the variant-wise features of the I-Pace, click here.