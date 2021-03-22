Nissan India offers free car wash on World Water Day 2021

- ‘Free Foam Wash Service’ available today

Nissan India has announced a ‘Free Foam Wash Service’ to celebrate World Water Day 2021. This is an innovative technique to save water and is being provided free of cost today across all Nissan and Datsun dealerships.

This eco-friendly technique was first introduced in 2014 and has already helped the carmaker save around 15 million litres of water. On an average, it saves around 86,400 litres of water everyday with 1,200 such foam washes. A conventional car wash takes up 162 litres of water per car, and as compared, the foam-wash technique consumes 45 per cent less water.

The carmaker has been at the forefront in water conservation programs and also trained its workmen with different water-saving techniques. A car owner will be delighted to know that the new technique not only consumes less water, but also adds to the gloss and shine by 38 per cent. Customers can benefit from this free wash today by visiting any Nissan/Datsun dealership.