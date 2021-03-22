CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki announces price hike from April 2021

    Jay Shah

    24,729 Views
    Maruti Suzuki announces price hike from April 2021

    - All the models across the range to face the rise

    - Model-wise updated price list to be disclosed soon 

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has declared a price hike effective from April, 2021 for all its models. The leading car manufacturer of the country states that over the years the manufacturing cost of the vehicles has been impacted adversely due to an increase in input costs. This is the second price escalation by the brand in the new year.

    The company also mentioned that the price increase will vary as per the variants of different models. Currently, the portfolio of the brand consists of 14 cars ranging from the Alto (Rs 2.99 lakh, ex-showroom) to XL6 (Rs 9.84 lakh, ex-showroom). Maruti Suzuki has recently also announced discount offers on different models for the month of March, details of which can be read here.

    Looking at the sales reports of the previous festive month, the company had logged a total passenger vehicle sale of 1,64,469 units. Out of these, the sales of the heavily reliant utility vehicles cars climed by 14.6 per cent Y-o-Y. Overall, the sales of the car-maker recorded 11.8 per cent growth in February, 2021 as compared to the same period last year. For a more detailed report of the monthly sales of Maruti Suzuki, click here. We expect the exact quantum of a model-wise price increase to be shared by the company in the coming weeks. 

