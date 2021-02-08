2021 MG ZS EV launched: All you need to know

- Increased claimed range of 419km

- Touchscreen infotainment system upgraded with Hinglish voice commands

MG Motor India has launched the updated ZS EV in India at a starting price of Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the changes the new ZS EV has received are subtle and pertain mainly to the feature additions on the inside.

Visually, the 2021 ZS EV remains unchanged and carries forward the design and styling of the previous model. The front fascia features a chrome diamond-studded single-piece front grille which also doubles up as the charging socket on the SUV flanked by a set of projector headlamps and LED DRLs. The aspect ratio of the five-spoke 17-inch alloy wheels is now revised to 55mm and the EV has also been raised offering an increased ground clearance of 177mm.

On the inside, the eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system has been updated and can now accept and process the voice commands in Hinglish (Hindi+English). MG has curated a list of 35 Hinglish commands that can manage several functions on the EV. Another addition to the i-Smart 2.0 app is the ‘EcoTree Challenge’ wherein the drivers can track real-time CO2 savings made by themselves and also by other MG owners across the country. The new EV continues to be offered with the existing features such as a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, and multiple driving modes, to name a few.

On the powertrain front, MG has tweaked the 44.5 kWh battery to provide an increased claimed range of 419km. The brand says that the ZS EV will be able to return a range of 300 to 400km in most weather conditions. The power delivery remains unchanged at 141bhp and 350Nm of torque with a 0 to 100kmph time of 8.5 seconds. Price-wise, the Excite variant costs Rs 12,000 more while the top-spec Exclusive trim is Rs 60,000 over the 2020 model.

The ex-showroom variant-wise prices of the 2021 MG Z EV are listed below:

MG ZS EV Excite – Rs 20,99,800

MG ZS EV Exclusive – Rs 24,18,000