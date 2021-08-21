MG Astor likely to debut with low cost after-sales service plan

- Expected to debut with affordable after-sales service packs with a wide range of customisation options

- Likely to be launched in India close to Diwali

MG Motor India is known for its customer delight philosophy which reflects through the low-cost after-sales service packages for the current product line-up, which includes the Hector, Gloster, and the ZS EV. This time around, we have learnt that the company is working on lucrative and affordable after-sales service plans for the upcoming Astor SUV. Moreover, the customers are expected to get a chance to choose from a wide range of customisation options. More details on the service plans for the Astor are expected to be revealed closer to its anticipated debut around Diwali this year.

At the time of launch, the upcoming MG Astor will feature the industry-first personal AI assistant powered by i-Smart Hub, which enables the system to give out detailed information via Wikipedia, and depicts human-like emotions and voices. Moreover, the upcoming vehicle will also get the first-in-segment Autonomous Level 2 technology and advanced driver-assist system (ADAS) to enhance the overall drive experience. To learn more about it, click here.

Recently, the interior details of the upcoming SUV were revealed. The vehicle will get a dual-tone black and brown theme. The two-tone colour combination will be carried on the seats, dashboard, and door trims. Moreover, the vehicle will get silver inserts on the dashboard, aircon vents, and internal door handles. To learn more about the interior feature highlights, click here.

The company chooses to be tight-lipped on the mechanical details. However, it is believed that the upcoming MG Astor will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that is being offered in several international markets. The SUV is expected to be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.