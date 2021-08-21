CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Astor likely to debut with low cost after-sales service plan

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    15,402 Views
    MG Astor likely to debut with low cost after-sales service plan

    - Expected to debut with affordable after-sales service packs with a wide range of customisation options

    - Likely to be launched in India close to Diwali 

    MG Motor India is known for its customer delight philosophy which reflects through the low-cost after-sales service packages for the current product line-up, which includes the Hector, Gloster, and the ZS EV. This time around, we have learnt that the company is working on lucrative and affordable after-sales service plans for the upcoming Astor SUV. Moreover, the customers are expected to get a chance to choose from a wide range of customisation options. More details on the service plans for the Astor are expected to be revealed closer to its anticipated debut around Diwali this year. 

    At the time of launch, the upcoming MG Astor will feature the industry-first personal AI assistant powered by i-Smart Hub, which enables the system to give out detailed information via Wikipedia, and depicts human-like emotions and voices. Moreover, the upcoming vehicle will also get the first-in-segment Autonomous Level 2 technology and advanced driver-assist system (ADAS) to enhance the overall drive experience. To learn more about it, click here

    Recently, the interior details of the upcoming SUV were revealed. The vehicle will get a dual-tone black and brown theme. The two-tone colour combination will be carried on the seats, dashboard, and door trims. Moreover, the vehicle will get silver inserts on the dashboard, aircon vents, and internal door handles. To learn more about the interior feature highlights, click here

    The company chooses to be tight-lipped on the mechanical details. However, it is believed that the upcoming MG Astor will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that is being offered in several international markets. The SUV is expected to be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.

    MG Astor Image
    MG Astor
    ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    How to drive an automatic car? All you need to know: The CarWale Podcast

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    MG Astor Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • MG Astor Front View

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Popular Cars
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.34 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    Tata Tigor EV Facelift

    ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 31st August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Hector

    MG Hector

    ₹ 13.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Astor likely to debut with low cost after-sales service plan