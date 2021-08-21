2021 Honda Amaze - Now in pictures

Honda Car India has recently launched the updated Amaze ahead of the impending festive season. It's indeed a good decision to rightly capitalise on this opportunity when car sales shoot up, owing to the auspicious occasion. We will tell you about our first impressions of this sedan on the 25th of this month. Till then, let's take a look at these official pictures of the car.

This 2021 Amaze continues to be offered in three variants - E, S, and VX. The carmaker has set the starting price at Rs 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Its makeover includes a revised chrome grille surrounded by new automatic LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights. The bumper gets LED fog lamps as well.

Round the back, the sedan features C-shaped LED tail lamps. These are the changes seen from the images, while it rides on 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Inside its cabin, there's the new beige coloured seat upholstery and a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

A closer inspection reveals that the car also gets a multi-view rear camera and chrome door handles with keyless entry. More on this later when we drive the car.

The engine options include a 1.2-litre petrol engine producing 90bhp and 110Nm of torque. Then, there's also a 1.5-litre diesel mill churning out 99bhp and 200Nm of torque.

On the transmission front, a five-speed manual and CVT gearbox options are available, hence, proving the customers with a wide variety of choices.