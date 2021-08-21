CarWale
    How to drive an automatic car? All you need to know: The CarWale Podcast

    Aditya Nadkarni

    How to drive an automatic car? All you need to know: The CarWale Podcast

    In Episode 12 of the CarWale Podcast, Bilal Firfiray from the CarWale review team gave us a broad outlook on car transmissions. In the latest episode, he further ups the ante by telling our listeners how to drive an automatic car to get the best out of it, be it an AMT, torque converter, CVT, or a DCT. Click below to listen to Episode 13 of The CarWale Podcast.

    How To Drive An Automatic Car? All You Need To Know | Episode 13 | The CarWale Podcast

    Shifting from a manual transmission car to an automatic car

    Pedals/Foot Controls

    A fair number of users have begun their life on four wheels by driving a car equipped with a manual transmission. Due to various reasons such as convenience, marginal difference in the fuel economy of an MT over an AT, and so on, people tend to switch to automatic cars over a period of time. In such cases, how difficult or easy is it to get used to driving an automatic vehicle? We tell you all these details in the latest episode of The CarWale Podcast.

    Which is your favourite transmission?

    Kia Sonet Dashboard

    While Bilal, Sonam, and Aditya, all three would prefer a manual transmission over an automatic unit at any given point in time, their answers did vary when it came to owning the more convenient type of transmission. To know which favourite automatic transmission was each one’s choice, head over to the link above and get all your questions answered.

