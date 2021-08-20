CarWale
    Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) variant launched in India at Rs 10.69 lakh

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    21,991 Views
    - Based on the top-spec N10 variant 

    - Offers multi-terrain technology (manual lock differential)

    - Powered by the existing 1.5-litre mHAWK100 diesel engine generating 100bhp/260Nm

    Back in July, Mahindra launched the Bolero Neo in three variant options - N4, N8, and the N10. This time around, the company has silently introduced the optional N10 (O) variant with multi-terrain technology (manual lock differential) at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers can choose from five colour options - Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, and Napoli Black.

    Apart from the manual lock differential, the newly introduced Bolero Neo N10 (O) variant shares all the features with the regular N10 variant. Mechanically, the Bolero Neo N10 (O) is powered by a 1.5-litre mHAWK100 diesel engine that produces 100bhp at 3,750rpm and 260Nm of torque at 1,750rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The ESS (micro hybrid) and ECO mode claim to deliver better fuel efficiency figures. 

    Step inside and the Bolero Neo N10 (O) variant greets you with the premium Italian theme. The seats are wrapped in premium fabric and it offers armrests for both front and rear rows. The dashboard is highlighted by a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and silver accents in the centre console. As for convenience, the vehicle offers height-adjustable driver seats, front and rear power windows, and remote lock and keyless entry. To learn more about the Mahindra Bolero Neo, click here.

    We have recently driven the newly launched Mahindra Bolero Neo, to read more about it, click here.

       

    Mahindra Bolero Neo Image
    Mahindra Bolero Neo
    ₹ 8.48 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
