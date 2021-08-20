CarWale
    Skoda opens two new showrooms in Gurugram and Faridabad

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    258 Views
    - Total 12 touchpoints in NCR now

    - Skoda to have a network of over 225 touchpoints by 2022

    Skoda Auto India has expanded its reach in the country with the inauguration of two new showrooms in Gurugram and Faridabad. The former facility has been opened under the name Masyy Cars while the latter will run its operations under Excel Cars. With these new outlets, Skoda now has a total of 12 touchpoints in NCR.

    Masyy Cars is located at Showroom – 38, DLF DT Mega Mall, Golf Course Road, Gurugram and spreads across an area of 370 square metres (3,982.65 sq. ft.) with display space for six cars. Meanwhile, Excel Cars is strategically situated at Plot – 7, DLF Industrial Area, Phase 1, Faridabad. It has a showroom with six cars’ display area whereas the service facility is equipped with 10 service bays.

    Since the launch of the Skoda Kushaq in June 2021, the Czech carmaker has expanded its presence by almost 15 per cent across the country. Skoda will have over 170 sales and service touchpoints in over 100 cities in India.

    The recently launched Skoda Kushaq is priced at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available across three variants – Active, Ambition, and Style. There are two powertrain iterations to choose from. The 1.0-litre TSI puts out 113bhp and 178Nm torque while the potent 1.5-litre TSI is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is common for both the guise, while the former gets a six-speed automatic, the latter can be had with a seven-speed DCT transmission. 

    Skoda Kushaq Image
    Skoda Kushaq
    ₹ 10.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
