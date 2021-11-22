CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki Ciaz-based Toyota Belta sedan revealed

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The Toyota Belta could be launched in India soon

    - The model is a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

    Toyota has introduced the Belta sedan in the middle-eastern markets. The model, which is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz that is sold in India. The move to rebadge and sell is a part of the collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki for the supply of hybrid technology and other vehicles that were announced back in 2018.

    As a part of the agreement, Toyota already sells the Glanza, which is based on the Baleno, as well as the Urban Cruiser, which is based on the Vitara Brezza, in the Indian market. Internationally, the Belta, which is based on the Ciaz, becomes the second such model after the Rumion, which is based on the Ertiga.

    Coming to the Toyota Belta, the model bears no other changes excluding the Toyota badging the outside as well as the inside. Under the hood too, the model continues to be powered by the similar 1.5-litre, NA petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. The international-spec Belta is offered only with a four-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the India-spec model is also likely to be available with a five-speed manual unit. Expect the launch of the Toyota Belta to take place in the country in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates.

