    Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG launched – All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    1,124 Views
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG launched – All you need to know

    Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki has expanded its S-CNG portfolio to the premium Nexa models such as XL6 and the Baleno. The XL6 CNG is available in a single entry-level Zeta variant with a manual transmission. The CNG version of the premium MPV is priced at Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Read below to learn more about what’s new in the Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG. 

    Performance 

    The Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that generates 87bhp at 5,500rpm and 121.5Nm of torque at 4,200rpm. The CNG version gets a five-speed manual transmission as standard and has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 30.61km/kg. In the petrol mode, this engine produces 99bhp at 6,000rpm and 136Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. 

    Features

    The Maruti Suzuki XL6 S-CNG gets the latest features which include in-built Suzuki Connect with over 40 connected features including remote functionalities, seven-inch SmartPlay studio infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and LED DRLs. Further, the vehicle also offers a cruise control function. In terms of safety, it offers Quad Airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, ESP with Hill hold, and LED front fog lamps. 

    Changes are limited to the mechanical update and styling elements have been retained from the regular model. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is also available for a subscription fee of Rs 30,821.

    Maruti Suzuki XL6 Image
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    ₹ 11.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
