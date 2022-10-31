Citroen opens new dealership in Guwahati

- New phygital showroom

- Integrates digitisation strategy

- Includes full-fledged after-sales service

Citroen India has inaugurated a new dealership in Guwahati, Assam. This is a phygital showroom that offers test drive of the C3 and the recently updated C5 Aircross as well.

La Maison Citroen Guwahati 'Karini' is located at Shiv Shakti Compound, Nh 37, Beharbari, Lalmati, Guwahati, Assam. Citroen's 'phygital' showroom is an outlet equipped with many screens to implement the carmaker's ‘AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent’ (ATAWADAC) experience. There's even a high-definition 3D configurator allowing customers to experience the car with a 360-degree view. Furthermore, prospective buyers can even personalise the car to get a visual feel and experience the carmaker's services.

This new facility also includes a workshop. Under L’Atelier Citroen, this after-sales service station offers innovative services at the customer's convenience. This includes any time anywhere access, virtual remote diagnostics, 180-minute RSA guarantee, genuine spare parts availability within 24 hours, periodic service, and maintenance with pickup and drop.

Citroen's intention is to create a full digital ecosystem for its customers. Apart from the aforementioned offerings, the carmaker aims to add to the customers' experience through an ATAWADAC reception bar at the showroom, a high-definition 3D configurator, and Citroen Origins touchscreen. Then, there are many finance options and leasing services through Citroen Finance and Insurance. Along with this, to cater to customers in Assam and the Northeast, Citroen is also offering the 30-minute guaranteed trade-in facility, and Service on Wheels for repair jobs at the customers' doorstep.