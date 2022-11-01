CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    India-bound Honda City facelift in the works

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    617 Views
    India-bound Honda City facelift in the works

    - Will get subtle cosmetic changes 

    - Expected to be launched in India sometime in 2023

    For more than 25 years, the Honda City has been the brand’s oldest and most popular model. With time, the luxury sedan has received several cosmetic and mechanical updates, the most recent one being the introduction of a petrol-hybrid powertrain. Now, a test mule that has been spotted testing on foreign shores indicates that the automaker has commenced working on the facelift of the fifth-gen model. 

    The single spy image that was clicked in Thailand suggests that the City will get subtle changes to its front fascia. While the LED headlamp clusters are identical to the ones offered with the current version, the bumpers are likely to be re-profiled with redesigned fog lamp housing. The front grille too could sport a new styling element to lend the sedan a fresher look. 

    While there is no image of the interior of the refreshed City, we expect the cabin to be equipped with a new infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and more modern features. 

    Presently, the Honda City is offered with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. While the former is mated to a six-speed manual and CVT unit, the latter can only be had with a six-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the Honda City e:HEV, which is the hybrid version of the sedan makes use of a petrol engine, battery pack, and electric motor. It also boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5 kmpl. 

    We expect the Honda City facelift to make its global debut sometime next year and it is likely to make its way to India later in 2023. Honda India is also working on an all-new SUV which will mark the brand’s entry into the competitive mid-size SUV segment. 

    Image Source

    Honda All New City Image
    Honda All New City
    ₹ 11.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Tata Nexon variants rejigged
     Next 
    Citroen opens new dealership in Guwahati

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda All New City Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    ByCarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4586 Views
    15 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.43 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

    ₹ 10.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

    ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 LakhEstimated Price

    11th Nov 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda All New City

    Honda All New City

    ₹ 11.60 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Honda All New City Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 13.79 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 14.39 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 13.37 Lakh
    Pune₹ 13.53 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 14.01 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 12.92 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 14.09 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 12.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 12.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    youtube-icon
    2019 Honda Civic Launch
    ByCarWale Team08 Mar 2019
    4586 Views
    15 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • India-bound Honda City facelift in the works