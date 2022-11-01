India-bound Honda City facelift in the works

- Will get subtle cosmetic changes

- Expected to be launched in India sometime in 2023

For more than 25 years, the Honda City has been the brand’s oldest and most popular model. With time, the luxury sedan has received several cosmetic and mechanical updates, the most recent one being the introduction of a petrol-hybrid powertrain. Now, a test mule that has been spotted testing on foreign shores indicates that the automaker has commenced working on the facelift of the fifth-gen model.

The single spy image that was clicked in Thailand suggests that the City will get subtle changes to its front fascia. While the LED headlamp clusters are identical to the ones offered with the current version, the bumpers are likely to be re-profiled with redesigned fog lamp housing. The front grille too could sport a new styling element to lend the sedan a fresher look.

While there is no image of the interior of the refreshed City, we expect the cabin to be equipped with a new infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and more modern features.

Presently, the Honda City is offered with 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. While the former is mated to a six-speed manual and CVT unit, the latter can only be had with a six-speed manual gearbox. Meanwhile, the Honda City e:HEV, which is the hybrid version of the sedan makes use of a petrol engine, battery pack, and electric motor. It also boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5 kmpl.

We expect the Honda City facelift to make its global debut sometime next year and it is likely to make its way to India later in 2023. Honda India is also working on an all-new SUV which will mark the brand’s entry into the competitive mid-size SUV segment.

Image Source