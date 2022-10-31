Tata Tiago NRG iCNG variant launch likely soon

- The Tata Tiago and Tigor are currently available with CNG configurations

Tata Motors is likely to introduce the CNG version of the Tiago NRG in the coming weeks. A circular issued to dealers of the brand hints that the new variant will soon join the current Tiago iCNG line-up that includes the XE, XM, XT, XZ, and XZ+ trims.

Under the hood, the upcoming Tata Tiago NRG iCNG is expected to be powered by the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine with a CNG tank. In CNG mode, the model currently produces 72bhp and 95Nm of torque, and is mated only to a five-speed manual unit.

The Tata Tiago NRG, compared to the regular iteration of the hatchback, gets features such as 14-inch hyper-style wheels, plastic cladding for the wheel arches, fog lights, and black roof rails. Inside, the feature highlights of the model include a height-adjustable driver seat, an all-black interior theme, steering-mounted controls, and a 3.5-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system.

