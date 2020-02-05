Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Hyundai, MG video highlights at 2020 Auto Expo

The 2020 Auto Expo is on in full swing and we at CarWale are determined to bring you the latest update with comprehensive information through our in-depth videos. Here are all the important videos directly from the Auto Expo stage which we think you shouldn’t miss.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro-E Concept

Maruti Suzuki kick-started this year’s expo extravaganza with their radical Futuro-E Concept. Like the Future-S Concept before it, this new design study will surely spawn a new SUV from Maruti which will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Renault Triber

Renault has given the first update to the Triber since its introduction in the form of an AMT transmission. However, we are still awaiting pricing for the Triber AMT from Renault. What else is new? Here is the video telling you everything there is to know about the Triber automatic.

Tata HBX

Remember the cutesy H2X Concept from the Geneva stage? This here is the HBX, it is a more rugged and aggressive version which will help Tata enter the mini-SUV segment. The production version of HBX will rival the Maruti Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 when it arrives later this year.

Hyundai Tucson facelift

Hyundai has started their 2020 Auto Expo campaign with the long-awaited Tucson facelift. The comprehensive update gets new styling, added features and a much better package than before. Do you think the new Tucson can give its competition a run for their money? Watch this video and let us know.

Tata Gravitas

Finally making its Indian debut is the all-new Tata Gravitas. The longer, three-row version of the Harrier is based on the same LR derived D8 platform with similar powertrain choices. Expected to hit the streets as early as next month, the Gravitas will rival the likes of Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming MG Hector Plus.

Tata Harrier

After almost a year since its introduction, the Harrier has received an automatic transmission and a host of added features. Mated to the BS6 2.0-litre diesel motor is a six-speed torque converter while the power is up to 170bhp as well.

MG Marvel X

The showstopper at the MG pavilion was the Marvel X. The semi-autonomous electric SUV from the Chinese-owned British brand is not only loaded with features, but it also has some ace hardware up its sleeves. Watch the video to find out.