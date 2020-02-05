Please Tell Us Your City

  • MG ZS Petrol SUV (Hyundai Creta rival) showcased at Auto Expo 2020

MG ZS Petrol SUV (Hyundai Creta rival) showcased at Auto Expo 2020

February 05, 2020, 06:21 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
4675 Views
MG ZS Petrol SUV (Hyundai Creta rival) showcased at Auto Expo 2020

- Likely to be launched in India in early 2021

- Gets 1.5L VTi and 1.3L turbo-petrol engines

- Will rival the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos

The MG ZS petrol SUV has made its official Indian debut at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. This is the petrol version of the MG ZS EV, which is already on sale in India.

Exterior

MG is gauging customer feedback for the ZS petrol with this unveil, and considering the success of the ZS EV in India, a market launch is expected sometime early next year. Interestingly though, MG has not revealed the interiors of the ZS petrol in India. The MG ZS is the British carmaker's rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the Nissan Kicks.

The model showcased in India is available with two petrol powertrains - a 1.5-litre VTi and a 1.3-litre turbocharged motor. The former makes 118bhp and 150Nm, while the later generates 161bhp and 230Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic.

Exterior

Like the ZS EV, the MG ZS petrol model too is well-kitted with features like a sky roof, 10.1-inch iSmart touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, keyless smart entry, engine start-stop and much more. In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, cruise control and ESP.

