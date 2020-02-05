Great Wall Motors debuts in India with global premier of Concept H

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has marked its debut in India with the global premier of Haval Concept H and India premier of the Vision 2025. Additionally, the company also showcased its other models including - H9, F7, F7x, F5 and the GWM EV: iQ and the R1. The GWM pavilion on display also showcased Lithium Ion Battery, Haval Intelligent Home, Haval Intelligent safety display, and Great Wall Autonomous EV.

GWM plans to invest a total of Rs 7000 crore (1 billlion USD) in India in a phased manner for production of power batteries, electric drives, research and development, and component manufacturing. The Haval Concept H Plug-in hybrid electric SUV is designed for the young. The company claims that the Concept H creates an opportunity for the brand to communicate with young consumers at a deeper level.

The Vision 2025 is Haval’s vision for smart, capable, intelligent vehicle for 2025. The Vision Concept features face recognition, it has next-generation 5G in-car infotainment and services and it has Automated Parking and Advanced Autonomous Driving modes this is an intelligent vehicle able to think, communicate and take care of the driving for you.

The F7 is positioned as the artificial intelligent (AI) connected SUV. The Haval F7 is the first marque product of Haval’s shift to a Global design language and diversified product style. With the five product advantages, that are: connected, intelligent safety, ultimate comfort, powerful performance and exciting design. The Haval F7 has been popular among young consumers since its launch a year ago. In China, it has sold 140,770 units within a year of its launch.

The F7x Haval F7x is as the artificial intelligent (AI) coupe SUV. The Haval F7x looks more dynamic featuring a fastback styling with a strong personality leading the growing coupe segment and showing Haval’s global design language in its true form.

The F5 is positioned as a trendy intelligent SUV and designed for young users. GWM further adds that the four aspects of Connected Intelligence, Superior Aesthetics, Exciting Driving Experience and Intelligent Safety are deeply rooted in the DNA of the Haval F5.

The Haval H9, a potential competitor to the Toyota Fortuner with off-road performance. The H9 is equipped with three differential locks (front/middle/rear), cruise control off-road, offering super strong off-road and breakthrough performance. It is committed to bringing customers a dynamic off-road drive experience.

The GWM R1 is built on the ME platform, the first exclusive platform for electric vehicles in China, R1 is a smart mobility vehicle with large space and safety features. The Lightweight design provides the product with characteristics of longer endurance mileage and low power consumption. R1 has a mileage of 351 km.

The company also showcased the GWM iQ, electric compact fastback sedan. The vehicle iQ is positioned as a new generation of pure electric compact fastback sedan which is equipped with ternary lithium-ion power battery and permanent magnet synchronous motor, with comprehensive distance of 401 Km per charge. The company boasts of offering a fashionable and futuristic interior design element.