MG Marvel X makes India debut at the Auto Expo 2020

- The flagship electric autonomous crossover from MG

- Has Level 3 self-driving technology

MG’s show stopper today at the 2020 Auto Expo stage was the Marvel X. The technology tour de force for the carmaker comes with the world’s first mass-produced Level-3 autonomous driving credentials and an all-electric powertrain.

Globally sold as Roewe Marvel X, the crossover measures 4,678x1,919x1,618mm with a wheelbase of 2,800mm. This means it is considerably larger than the Tata Harrier. It’s not only large, but the Marvel X is also a handsome looking SUV, especially from the rear.

Power comes from a 52.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack that sends juice to three electric motors. A combined output of the three motors is rated at 302hp and 665Nm of torque. There is a more affordable variant available in international markets with a smaller battery pack as well. It gets a rear-wheel-drive setup and an output of 186bhp and 410Nm.

According to the NEDC cycle, the Marvel X can go 380 kilometres between charge while the smaller motor version can do more than 410 kilometres on a single charge. The former can do 0-100kmph in just 3.1 seconds and the top speed of both the variants is limited to 170kmph. Similar to the ZS EV, the Marvel X also gets a fast charging feature along with regenerative braking.

Being an MG, the cabin is festooned with features which include Hector-like massive infotainment screen in the centre, a large fully-digital instrument cluster and a host of connectivity features. Other hardware includes powered seats, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging and split seats at the back.

It is unclear whether MG will launch the Marvel X in India any time soon. However, if the ZS EV garners enough attention from the car buyers, the Marvel X could also be a more aspirational buy.