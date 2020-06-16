GWM signs an MOU with Maharashtra government; to invest 1 billion USD

- GWM will invest 1 billion USD in a phased manner

- The company would generate employment for more than 3,000 people

Great Wall Motors (GWM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Maharashtra government in presence of Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Sun Weidong, Chinese Ambassador to India. The MoU officially announced the investment in the automotive manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra. The plant, along with the R&D centre located in Bengaluru, will generate employment for over 3,000 people in a phased manner.

In January this year, GWM had signed an agreement to acquire the plant from GM. The factory has facilities like logistics distribution center, training center, project management building, administrative office building and public facilities center. Located at Talegaon Industrial Park, Maharashtra, the facility covers an area of around 300 acres and is close to the expressway. It is about 45kms from Pune city and about 100kms from Mumbai Port.

Commenting on this commemorative feat, Parker Shi, said, “We would like to thank the Maharashtra government for extending full support and helping us foster a long and mutually beneficial cooperation that hopefully will turn out to be a great business proposition for both. This would be a highly automated plant in Talegaon with advanced robotics technology integrated in many of the production processes. Overall we are committed to one billion US$ of investment in India in a phased manner, which is directed towards manufacturing world class intelligent and premium products, R&D centre, building supply chain and providing jobs to over 3000 people in a phased manner.”