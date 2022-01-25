Haval Dargo trademark registered in India

- Great Wall Motors-owned Haval could be the first offering from the brand in India

- The model is powered by 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engines

Great Wall Motors, a Chinese automobile manufacturer, made its debut in India at the 2020 auto Expo held in Delhi. Later in the year, the brand signed a MoU with the Maharashtra government for a manufacturing facility in India, details of which are available here.

The Maharashtra government later froze the investment in question due to the border-related issues with China, and you can read all about it here. Now, the carmaker has registered a trademark for the Dargo in India, hinting that the model could be launched once the company begins its operations in India.

Coming to the model, the Haval Dargo, which is known as the Big Dog in China, is an SUV that is internationally available with two engines including a 169bhp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 211bhp, 2.0-litre, turbo-petrol engine. Both motors are paired to a seven-speed DCT unit with FWD and AWD layouts. In terms of dimensions, the model measures 4,620 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,780mm in height, while the wheelbase stands at 2,738mm.

In terms of exterior design, the Haval Dargo gets circular LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a large black grille, fog lights, contrast-coloured skid plates, body cladding all around, dual-tone alloy wheels, contrast-coloured ORVMs, black roof rails, vertically stacked LED tail lights, a boot-lid mounted number plate recess, a shark-fin antenna, and an integrated spoiler.

Inside, the global-spec Haval Dargo gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console, a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, vertical AC vents, electric parking brake, rear AC vents, rotary gear knob, and a handlebar for the passenger located on the dashboard.