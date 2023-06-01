CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki reports overall sales of 1,43,708 passenger car units in May 2023

    Pawan Mudaliar

    - Domestic passenger vehicle sales grew by 15.45 per cent 

    - Suzuki Jimny to be launched in the first week of June 

    Maruti Suzuki May 2023 sales:

    Maruti Suzuki has announced a cumulative sales figure of 1,78,083 units in May 2023. This includes 1,43,708 units of domestic sales, 2,888 units of light commercial vehicles, 26,477 exports units, and sales to other OEMs of 5,010 units.

    Maruti Suzuki May 2022 sales:

    In comparison, the manufacturer had sold 1,61,413 units in May 2022 which included 1,24,474 units of domestic sales, 3,526 units of light commercial vehicles, export of 27,191 units, and sales of 6,222 units to other OEMs.

    Compact and mid-size segment sales:

    The production number of the Alto and S-Presso stood at 12,236 units, while the Ciaz stood at 992 units in the previous month. The manufacturer also witnessed growth in the production of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, WagonR, and other models by 3,472 units, summing it to 71,419 units for the month of April 2023. 

    Utility vehicles and van sales:

    A total of 46,243 units of the Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6, were produced in the said month. The count for the Eeco van stood at 12,818 units. Additionally, a total of 2,888 units of light commercial vehicles were produced by the manufacturer in the previous month.

