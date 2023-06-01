MG Gloster Blackstorm edition launched – all you need to know

Earlier this week, MG Motors India launched the Blackstorm edition of its flagship SUV, the Gloster. The prices of the special edition which is available in 2WD and 4WD configurations in six- and seven-seater guises start from Rs. 40.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Read below to learn more about the new MG Gloster Blackstorm edition.

MG Gloster Blackstorm edition exterior:

As the name suggests, the automaker is offering the Gloster Blackstorm edition in an all-black exterior paint job. Enhancing the dark theme are features like the roof rails and rear spoiler painted in black, a new Blackstorm front mesh grille, front and rear black bumpers with red highlights, and dual-tone ORVMs. Moreover, it also sports red isle headlamps, Blackstorm alloy wheels with red brake callipers, and highland mist LED tail lamps. One can now also see the ‘Blackstorm’ badge on the SUV.

MG Gloster Blackstorm edition interior:

Inside, the cabin of the Gloster Blackstorm comes wrapped in a black theme. The dark-themed leatherette seat upholstery is now adorned with red stitches. Another interior highlight is the red ambient lighting on the dashboard and door pads complemented by a red accent on the steering wheel.

MG Gloster Blackstorm engine and specifications:

The Blackstorm edition Gloster continues to be powered by the same BS6 Phase 2-updated 2.0-litre diesel engine with turbo and twin-turbo options. Of the two powertrains, the latter comes solely with a 4WD configuration. Both engines come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

MG Gloster Blackstorm edition safety features:

The special edition of the flagship SUV comes with over 30 safety features including the first-in-segment Level 1 ADAS. Some of the safety suites include forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, driver fatigue reminder, blind spot detection, and a lot more.

MG Gloster Blackstorm edition dimensions and colours:

The dimensions of the Blackstorm edition Gloster remain unchanged when compared with the standard Gloster. The SUV measures 4,985mm in length, 1,926mm in width, 1,867mm in height, and the wheelbase stands at 2,950mm. Interested buyers can opt for the special edition of the SUV either in a Metal Black or Metal Ash exterior hue.

MG Gloster Blackstorm edition ex-showroom prices: