    MG Motor India registers a sale of 5,006 units in May 2023

    MG Motor India registers a sale of 5,006 units in May 2023

    - MG registered a Y-o-Y growth of 25 per cent in May this year

    - The company launched two products in India last month

    MG sales in May 2023

    MG Motor India announced that it retailed a total of 5,006 units in May 2023. The brand thus witnessed a growth of 25 per cent over the same month last year (Y-o-Y). The company also sold 455 units more than its sales in April 2023.

    MG Comet small EV launched in India

    Last month, MG introduced its most affordable offering for the Indian market, called the Comet EV. The second and smaller electric car from the brand after the ZS EV, the hatchback is available in three variants, five colours, and more than 250 customisation options, with prices in India starting at Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

    MG Gloster Blackstorm edition introduced

    Earlier this week, Morris Garages also launched the Gloster Blackstorm Edition, with prices in India starting at Rs. 40.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition of the SUV, which gets updates to the exterior and interior, is available in two colours and two seating layouts.

