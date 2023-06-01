Mahindra produces 32,883 units of passenger vehicles in May 2023

- Registers Y-o-Y growth of 23 per cent

- Overall sales stood at 61,415 units

Mahindra sales in May 2023:

Mahindra, one of India’s leading SUV manufacturers, has recorded a 23 per cent Y-o-Y growth with 32,883 units sold in the month of May 2023 when compared to 26,632 units during the corresponding month in the previous year.

Brand’s current portfolio:

At present, the brand’s kitty consists of eight SUVs and one electric vehicle. This includes the Scorpio N, XUV700, Thar, XUV300, Marazzo, Bolero Neo, Bolero, Scorpio Classic, and the XUV400.

Official statement:

Commenting on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “We continue our growth trend, backed by strong demand in SUVs. We sold a total of 33,931 units, translating into a domestic growth of 23 per cent in May. We have delivered healthy YoY growth in three-wheelers and export segments as well. The sales volume for both SUVs and pickups was restricted by a short-term disruption in engine-related parts at the supplier end. The semiconductor supply constraints on specific parts like Air Bag ECU, continued during the month too.”