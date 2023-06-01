Over 78,000 open bookings of Mahindra XUV700 as on May 2023

- XUV700 records 8,000 new bookings every month

- XUV700 EV to debut in 2024

In a recent regulatory filing by Mahindra, the automaker has listed that the company has over 2.92 lakh open bookings as on 1 May, 2023. While Mahindra Scorpio has the highest number of pending orders, the second one on the list is the brand’s mid-size SUV, the XUV700.

Mahindra XUV700 open bookings

With an average of over 8,000 bookings every month, Mahindra is yet to deliver 78,000 units of the XUV700. The XUV700 made its debut in August 2021 as the successor to the Mahindra XUV500.

Mahindra XUV700 specifications

The XUV700 can be had in petrol or diesel engines. While the petrol guises produce 197bhp, the lower and higher variants of the diesel versions put out 153bhp and 182bhp, respectively. Both powertrains can be had with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Mahindra XUV700 variants and prices

Offered in MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7 variants, the top-spec variant of the XUV700 also gets ADAS features. While the petrol range starts from Rs. 14.01 lakh, the diesel versions have a starting price of Rs. 14.45 lakh, both prices, ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV700 EV

Showcased in August 2022, Mahindra is also working on the electric derivative of the XUV700. To be called the XUV.e8, the electric version of the XUV700 will source its power from a 60-80kWh battery pack.