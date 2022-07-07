Maruti Suzuki produces 1,44,409 vehicles in June 2022

- Annual maintenance shutdown affects monthly production

- 1,40,748 passenger vehicles built

Maruti Suzuki has listed its production figures for June 2022. In the previous month, the car manufacturer produced a total of 1,44,409 vehicles. Out of these, 1,40,748 passenger vehicles and 3,661 light commercial vehicles were manufactured. The production slumped by over 12 per cent due to the annual maintenance shutdown during the last month.

Under the mini and compact cars segment, Maruti Suzuki built 1,01,166 vehicles. This segment is the biggest contributor to the overall sales and comprises models like Alto, Swift, Dzire, Wagon R, Baleno, Ignis, Celerio, and S-Presso. A total of 1,519 units of the Ciaz were made while the production of utility vehicles and vans stood at 38,063 units. This includes Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, Vitara Brezza, Jimny, Eeco, and OEM models.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki launched the new Brezza last month at a starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The compact SUV is offered in LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus variants. The power is drawn from a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox and here’s our detailed driving review.