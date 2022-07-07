CarWale
    Hyundai teased three N models for 15 July debut

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    -         To celebrate 15 July as N Day 2022

    -         New low-slung coupe to break cover

    Hyundai will be celebrating 15 July 2022 as N Day. On this day, there will be three new N models that will drop the veil. The first teaser showed a low-slung sports coupe under a black cloak and it was followed by an EV racing down the main straight of a race track. Now the third teaser gives us a confirmation of the Ioniq 6 N. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Looking at the silhouette of the low-slung sports car, it appears to be a coupe, with a really long nose and a massive wing at the back, which is as tall as the car’s roof. It may or may not have an electric powertrain, and it could even be a design study more than an actual sports coupe that would roll off the production line. At this point, your guess is as good as ours. 

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    Similarly, the second N car could be the Ioniq 5. It appears to be a blue blur of a hatchback on the race track. Blue is N’s signature colour with black accents. But the last teaser confirms the newly-revealed Ioniq 6 wearing a large, sporty spoiler at the back. So we could assume that the second car could be the Ioniq 5 wearing the sporty demeanour, especially since it has been around longer than the Ioniq 6. 

    All the details will be revealed on 15 July on the ‘celebration of performance’ known as N Day. Stay tuned to CarWale.

