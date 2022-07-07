CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Nissan India records total sales of 8,012 units in June 2022

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    321 Views
    Nissan India records total sales of 8,012 units in June 2022

    - Nissan Magnite receives over one lakh bookings

    - 4,497 units exported to over 15 countries

    Nissan India has announced a domestic sale of 3,515 vehicles in June 2022. Whereas, the exports in the previous month stood at 4,497 units. The Nissan Magnite remains the highest contributor to the carmaker’s sales with over 50,000 units delivered since its market launch in December 2020. 

    Nissan Magnite Right Front Three Quarter

    Nissan manufactures the Magnite SUV in Chennai and exports it to 15 countries like Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Nepal, Bhutan, Indonesia, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, among others. The Nissan Magnite can also be had on a subscription basis in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Customers can opt for the SUV with benefits that include a white number plate, zero down payment, zero insurance cost, and zero maintenance cost. 

    Earlier this week, select variants and features like LED DRLs and LED bi-projector headlamps of the Nissan Magnite were axed. Here, you can know more about the changes made by the automaker. Meanwhile, last month, the Magnite also surpassed the one lakh bookings milestone with 16,000 pending bookings.

    Nissan Magnite Left Rear Three Quarter

    Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “Despite supply side challenges due to geo-political reasons, Nissan has registered a growth of 20 per cent in Q1 on domestic and exports wholesale on the strength of Nissan Magnite, the booking momentum continues to be strong with over 31 per cent of bookings through Nissan’s digital ecosystem with a pending pipeline of 16,000 plus bookings, we do see improvements on the supply side in the coming months and would be able to serve more customers.”

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched — All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    30thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi A8 L 2022
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi A8 L 2022

    ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 CroreEstimated Price

    12th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • nissan-cars
    • other brands
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 5.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Nissan-Cars

    Nissan Magnite Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.64 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.23 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.62 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.94 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.62 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Nissan India records total sales of 8,012 units in June 2022