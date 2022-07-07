Nissan India records total sales of 8,012 units in June 2022

- Nissan Magnite receives over one lakh bookings

- 4,497 units exported to over 15 countries

Nissan India has announced a domestic sale of 3,515 vehicles in June 2022. Whereas, the exports in the previous month stood at 4,497 units. The Nissan Magnite remains the highest contributor to the carmaker’s sales with over 50,000 units delivered since its market launch in December 2020.

Nissan manufactures the Magnite SUV in Chennai and exports it to 15 countries like Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Nepal, Bhutan, Indonesia, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, among others. The Nissan Magnite can also be had on a subscription basis in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Customers can opt for the SUV with benefits that include a white number plate, zero down payment, zero insurance cost, and zero maintenance cost.

Earlier this week, select variants and features like LED DRLs and LED bi-projector headlamps of the Nissan Magnite were axed. Here, you can know more about the changes made by the automaker. Meanwhile, last month, the Magnite also surpassed the one lakh bookings milestone with 16,000 pending bookings.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “Despite supply side challenges due to geo-political reasons, Nissan has registered a growth of 20 per cent in Q1 on domestic and exports wholesale on the strength of Nissan Magnite, the booking momentum continues to be strong with over 31 per cent of bookings through Nissan’s digital ecosystem with a pending pipeline of 16,000 plus bookings, we do see improvements on the supply side in the coming months and would be able to serve more customers.”