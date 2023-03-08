Maruti Suzuki produces 1,56,438 passenger units in February 2023

- Passenger car production dropped by 5.5 per cent

- A total of 1,59,873 vehicles manufactured

Maruti Suzuki, one of India’s leading passenger car manufacturers, produced 1,59,873 units in February 2023. This compromises 1,56,438 passenger cars and 3,435 units of light commercial vehicles. The figures are slightly down when compared to the 1,69,692 units manufactured in the same month last year.

The brand manufactured 20,298 units of the Alto and S-Presso and 785 units of the Ciaz. It also witnessed growth in production of Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Dzire, and other OEM models by 1,306 cars, summing it up to 97,274 units for the month of February 2023.

A total of 26,651 models of Brezza, Ertiga, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6, were produced in the said month. The count for the Eeco van stood at 11,430 units. Apart from this, the company manufactured 3,435 units of light commercial vehicles which include the Super Carry.

Maruti is also offering discounts of up to Rs 64,000 on the Wagon R, Ignis, and other models in the month of March. These benefits are available in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate discounts, and Holi special offers.