Skoda sells 3,418 units in February 2023

Skoda Auto India registered a sale of 3,418 units in February 2023. The company’s sales declined by 24.1 per cent Y-o-Y in February 2023, compared to the 4,503 units sold in the same month last year. Moreover, the company had sold 3,818 units in January 2023, compared to 3,418 units in February 2023 resulting in a drop of 10.5 per cent M-o-M.

In other news, Skoda’s Kushaq also got an E20 fuel-compliant engine. This is the first vehicle from the manufacturer to get an E20 fuel-compatible engine. The Skoda-Volkswagen group also pledges to be a carbon-neutral company by 2050 in India.

Additionally, the manufacturer is also testing its first all-electric SUV, the Enyaq iV in India. Revealed in the global market in 2021, the electric SUV is expected to arrive in the Indian market in FY 2023-24 as a CBU unit.