    2023 Honda City facelift launched in India: What else can you buy?

    Desirazu Venkat

    2023 Honda City facelift launched in India: What else can you buy?

    Honda City launched in India 

    A facelift for the Honda City was launched in India on 2 March with prices starting at Rs 11.49 lakh and topping out at Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the mid-life update for the Japanese automaker’s premium sedan and sees it get an upgraded feature list, cosmetic updates and now a petrol-only engine line up. Honda has also now added its Sensing ADAS technology across the table and it is also available with the manual transmission option.   

    Honda City variants and engine options

    There are four trim levels across two engine and three gear box options. The standard petrol is Honda’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC producing 119bhp/145Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. The hybrid version also gets a 1.5-litre petrol mated to an electric motor and an eCVT. This powertrain produces 97bhp/127Nm.    

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Honda City petrol manual variants 

    SV MT

    For the price of the new SV petrol MT variant, you can get the higher-spec versions of the Brezza AT as well as the Brezza MT.

    V MT variant

    In the price bracket of the City V variant, you can have the Kia Sonet HTX 1.5 diesel AT, Brezza ZXi AT, Creta E diesel and the Maruti Grand Vitara in the Delta Smart Hybrid variant.

    VX MT

    For the price of the Honda City VX variant, you can have the Maruti Grand Vitara Delta Smart hybrid AT, Hyundai Creta EX Diesel and the Kia Sonet either in the GTX 1.5 diesel MT or the GTX Plus DCT and DCT dual tone.

    ZX MT

    The fully loaded Honda City ZX MT has been priced at Rs 14.72 lakh and for this price range, you can have either the Hyundai Creta SX 1.5 petrol or the Skoda Slavia style variant with the 1.0-litre engine.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Honda City petrol CVT variants

    V CVT

    Moving on to the automatic models, for the price of the V CVT you get the Maruti Grand Vitara in the Zeta Smart manual trim, the Creta in the S Plus Knight variant and the Kia Sonet X-Line DCT.

    VX CVT

    This is the mid-level CVT model and for its price, you can have the Grand Vitara CNG and the Hyundai Creta SX petrol.

    ZX CVT

    This is the fully loaded CVT version and the car that’s being featured in our video and photographs today. Its only major rival in this price bracket is the Volkswagen Virtus Topline 1.0-litre automatic.  

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Honda City Hybrid variants 

    V e:HEV

    Honda has introduced a new lower spec variant for its hybrid range priced at Rs 18.99 lakh. There are quite a few options in this price bracket including the likes of the Hyundai Creta SX (O) diesel AT, Hyundai Creta Knight SX (O) diesel AT, Volkswagen Virtus GT 1.5 DSG and the Skoda Slavia 1.5 petrol automatic.

    ZX e:HEV

    The top-spec Honda City ZX e:HEV has a single rival in the form of the MG Hector Sharp variant in the 1.5 CVT trim.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    Conclusion 

    Expanding the range of the City has allowed it to move across a wider spread in the D-segment price bracket thus making it significantly strong among a large number of SUVs present in this part of the market.  

    2023 Honda City prices

    2023 City petrol MT SV: Rs 11.49 lakh

    2023 City petrol MT V: Rs 12.37 lakh

    2023 City petrol CVT V: Rs 13.62 lakh

    2023 City petrol MT VX: Rs 13.49 lakh

    2023 City petrol CVT VX: Rs 14.74 lakh

    2023 City petrol MT ZX: Rs 14.72 lakh

    2023 City petrol CV ZX: Rs 15.97 lakh

    2023 City hybrid eHEV V: Rs 18.89 lakh

    2023 City hybrid eHEV ZX: Rs 20.39 lakh

