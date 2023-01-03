Maruti Suzuki produces 1,24,135 passenger vehicles in December 2022

- Shortage of electronic components affects production

- Maruti Suzuki Jimny to be showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki has listed its production figures for December 2022. In the last month of 2022, the car manufacturer produced a total of 1,24,722 vehicles. Out of these, 1,24,135 units of passenger vehicles and 587 units of light commercial vehicles were manufactured. Overall, the production dropped by 18 per cent as compared to November 2022. As per a regulatory filing, Maruti says that this was due to the shortage of electronic components which impacted the production in the previous month.

Under the mini and compact cars segment, Maruti Suzuki built 83,753 vehicles. This segment is the biggest contributor to the overall sales and comprises models like Alto, Swift, Dzire, Wagon R, Baleno, Ignis, Celerio, and S-Presso. A total of 2,829 units of the Ciaz were made while the production of utility vehicles and vans stood at 37,553 units. This includes Ertiga, XL6, Brezza, Jimny, Eeco, and other OEM models.

With the Auto Expo 2023 just around the corner, Maruti Suzuki is slated to showcase as many as 16 cars at the expo. However, the highlight of the automaker’s pavilion will be the five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Baleno-based Coupe SUV, and flex-fuel-powered Wagon R.