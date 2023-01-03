Mahindra Thar 4x2 latest leaks; new colour and specs revealed

- To get the Blazing Bronze colour option

- Reported to launch in coming weeks

Mahindra is all set to launch an affordable version of its popular off-roader, the Thar, in a 4x2 option. The SUV was recently spotted in the new golden exterior paint, also known as Blazing Bronze in the Mahindra’s colour palette. Previously, this colour was exclusively available with the Mahindra XUV300.

Currently, the colour options available with the 4x4 Thar include Aqua Marine, Napoli Black, Red Rage, and Galaxy Grey. Now, with the inclusion of Blazing Bronze colour, the Indian SUV maker will also offer more shades with the RWD Thar to help in differentiating it from the more expensive 4x4 models of Thar.

On the inside, the cabin remains largely unchanged with a similar dashboard and seat layout. However, the 4x4 selector lever has been removed and replaced by a small cubby space for small items.

According to the leaked specifications, the 2WD entry-level Thar will be equipped with a smaller 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 115bhp and 300Nm of torque. This engine is also available with the Mahindra XUV300. As for the petrol engine, the brand may stick with the same 2.0-litre unit that produces 150bhp and 300Nm of torque. The diesel engine will most likely be paired with a six-speed manual transmission. The petrol engine, on the other hand, will be paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Mahindra is expected to reveal the price of the new 4x2 RWD Thar in the coming days, right around the Auto Expo 2023.

Image Source