Audi India sells 4,187 units in 2022

- Registers 27% Y-o-Y

- Audi Approved:Plus sales grew by 62%

German car manufacturer, Audi, has registered a 27 per cent growth in 2022 compared to the previous year. It recorded a healthy sales figure of 4,187 units in 2022. Besides, the brand also expanded the Audi Approved:Plus facilities from 14 to 22 in 2022 and saw a hike in sales by 62 per cent. The newly launched Audi Q3, Q7, and A8 L created excitement amongst the customers and boosted demand. The Audi A4, A6, Q5, Q8, e-tron, and the e-tron Sportback continued to be the volume sellers for the brand.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said,“We are delighted with our performance in 2022 despite hitting roadblocks posed by the global issue like semi-conductor availability, shipment challenges, etc. At over 27%, our sales have grown in all segments. 2022 was a strong year for our e-tron range. We continue to exceed our own estimation and strongly sell all the five electric cars we offer in India. India’s favourite luxury Q- the Audi Q3 made a strong restart in 2022 and we are confident that its success will continue in 2023 and beyond. Products like the Audi A6, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi A8 L and our RS models continued their strong performance and we have a strong order bank already for the start of 2023. On the retail front we increased our pre-owned car facilities to 22 in 2022.”